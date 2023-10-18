NOTICE

The City of Bluffton is accepting sealed bids for the Interurban Trail – Phase 2, NLT 3-12. Bidding instructions and specifications may be obtained from the Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, IN, during the hours of Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Bids must be returned to the Clerk Treasurer’s Office by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023, to be opened and read aloud at the public meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety on Nov 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

nb 10/11, 10/18

hspaxlp