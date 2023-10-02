Home Opinions Metric, schmetric: Still, it makes sense Metric, schmetric: Still, it makes sense October 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions It’s just a coincidence. Or not. Opinions Zinnia and the village it represents Opinions Not registered to vote? You have until Oct. 10