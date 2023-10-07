Home Sports Knights get second win behind, Graft, Baily, & 2 long FG’s from... Knights get second win behind, Graft, Baily, & 2 long FG’s from De Leon October 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Finding the beauty Sports Tigers give Jets trouble, but not enough in loss Sports Patriots flex muscles in big win over Raiders