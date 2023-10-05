Home Lifestyle Gloria follows her dream to own a flock of sheep Gloria follows her dream to own a flock of sheep October 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: The Anguish of Anger Lifestyle The Amish Cook: Live as though you only had days remaining Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Life is indeed a paradox of complexity and simplicity