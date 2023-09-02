Home Opinions What if? What if? September 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Spawning bluegills hatched digressions and name-droppings Opinions We lack only the will to fix immigration Opinions Indiana’s hospital monopolies are worsening