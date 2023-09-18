Home State & National News North Korea’s Kim Jong Un heads home after Russian journey North Korea’s Kim Jong Un heads home after Russian journey September 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Richardson leaves game with a concussion after scoring twice, Minshew shines Colts top Texans State & National News UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises State & National News Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearm-purchasing charges