Home RSS Leading women Leading women September 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 09-29-2023 RSS Bluffton man is sentenced 16 years in molestation case RSS Wells County lawmakers encourage students to apply to new career scholarship