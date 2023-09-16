James Ivan Vidal, 67, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 14, 2023, at his residence in Bluffton.

He was born Feb. 24, 1956, in Portland to Paul and Phoebe (Brock) Vidal.

James has been part of the Bi-County Services family since 1977 and loved working in the BI-County Workshop. He enjoyed collecting Matchbox cars, watching movies, listening to music and attending concerts. He liked animals, especially dogs, and always looked forward to the Bluffton Street Fair!

Survivors include his siblings; Roger Davis of Portland, Jesse (Pat) Vidal of Liberty Center, Cynthia Rogers of Cypress, Fla., William (Liz) Vidal of Davison, Mich., and Patricia Vidal of Greenwood, Fla.; and his many nieces and nephews who hold dear and cherish his memory.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Paula Brannon; and a brother, Richard Vidal.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Instead of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be made to Bi-County Services.

The family would like to thank James’ Bi-County family for their dedicated love and services and care for James over the years.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.