Home Opinions It’s just a coincidence. Or not. It’s just a coincidence. Or not. September 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Zinnia and the village it represents Opinions Not registered to vote? You have until Oct. 10 Opinions Old news is still pretty interesting news