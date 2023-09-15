Charles E. Shively, 82, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening Sept. 12, 2023.

Charles was born in Wells County on Feb. 1, 1941, to Floyd W. and Dorothy E. Decker Shively.

Charles was a 1959 graduate of Rockcreek High School. He graduated from Purdue University and was a faithful fan. Charles was a well-known businessman, home builder, and co-owner of S&W Real Estate in Bluffton. He enjoyed spending time on the lakes in northern Indiana, fishing and hunting mushrooms. He especially loved returning to Bluffton to spend time with his children and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ofelia, a daughter Lisa (Kelly) Aschliman, two sons, Andy (Cindy) Shively and Tony Shively, four stepsons, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, a brother Richard “Dick” Shively, and a sister Beverly Bell.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.