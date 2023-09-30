Home RSS Bluffton Utz plant sold to Canadian company Bluffton Utz plant sold to Canadian company September 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 09-30-2023 News Destination Recreation: 09-30-2023 News Local News Roundup: 09-30-2023