Bernhard ‘Bernie’ Peter Wiebe, 70, of Madison, Wis. died on Sept. 12, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He was born in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, Canada on July 13, 1953, to Henry Wiebe and Agatha Warkentin Wiebe. He grew up on a farm near Superb and was one of nine siblings. They had a lot of family nearby, and his siblings, cousins, and dear friends affectionately called him Buck.

He graduated from Rosthern Junior College in Rosthern, Saskatchewan in 1971 and studied medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, graduating in 1978. He became a family physician and hospice medical director. His career took him to communities in Saskatchewan, Labrador and Indiana. His vocation gave him much satisfaction and purpose, and he was beloved by his colleagues and patients.

Bernie met the love of his life, Marie Regier, in 1969. The two were married on June 2, 1973, and had three daughters. Despite having a busy career, he was a very devoted and playful dad. One of his favorite roles in life became that of a grandfather, or Opa. He treasured his time with grandchildren and loved getting to know each of them as individuals.

Bernie was a man of many hobbies and interests. Music was a big part of his life, playing guitar and always singing. He had a love of the natural world, gardening, being outside among the trees and birds and by the water. He loved reading, playing with words, and poetry writing in recent years.

Bernie will be remembered for his empathetic and kind-hearted nature; his love of play, silliness and laughter; his love of telling long stories; his social energy and joy found in conversations with almost anybody; his devotion and love to his family and dear friends.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Agatha Wiebe, parents-in-law Arthur and Charlotte Regier, brother Rudy Wiebe, brothers-in-law Don Ferguson and Jim Milligan, nephews Shawn Ferguson, Brendan Unger and Jonathan Pedersen.

He is survived by his wife Marie; daughters, Heidi (Wilson) Sosa Padilla, Sara (Chuck Wright) Wiebe and Erica (Jacob) Boehr; grandchildren, Ethan and Nicolas Sosa Padilla, Charlotte and Hazel Boehr; siblings, Marg (Gerald) Neufeld, Linda Unger, Marie Ferguson, Alf (Sharon) Wiebe, Eileen Klaassen, Erika Wiebe, Trudy Wiebe (Dennis Harrigan) and Dave Wiebe; siblings-in-law, Doris (Dave) Pedersen and Rob (Janet) Regier; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 at Madison Mennonite Church, 1501 Gilbert Rd, Madison WI 53711. A private burial will take place earlier in the day.

We’d like to give our gratitude to all of the physicians and staff at UW Health and Agrace Hospice whose compassionate care will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mennonite Central Committee or The Farley Center of Verona, Wis.

