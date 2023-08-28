Home Opinions Supply chain pressure is easing, and so is inflation Supply chain pressure is easing, and so is inflation August 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Wondering what Andy would think of this Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Those carnations, how they do go wild Opinions Letters to the Editor: Supporting local journalism