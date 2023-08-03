Home Opinions No more textbook fees but some districts will see losses No more textbook fees but some districts will see losses August 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Angelkeep: The funeral pyre of WCTTVC Opinions Lucky me and my last Barbie Opinions Three weeks exploring Africa leaves me ready for more