Home Opinions Angelkeep Journals: The continuing tale of ‘daring jumping spider’ Angelkeep Journals: The continuing tale of ‘daring jumping spider’ August 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions An ode to the Indiana State Fair (without the rhyming) Opinions Surprised to learn what’s on tap in Rwanda Opinions Indiana is becoming an abortion restriction island