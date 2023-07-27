Home Lifestyle The Amish Cook: The girls go to Ohio, and Mom misses them... The Amish Cook: The girls go to Ohio, and Mom misses them greatly July 27, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: It’s never too early, or too late, to learn to love words Lifestyle Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County 07-24-2023 Lifestyle Area Things to See and Do 07-24-2023