Home Opinions Major League Baseball, if you can afford it Major League Baseball, if you can afford it July 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions State politics increasingly fought in courtrooms Opinions Hoosier consumers need right to repair Opinions Flooded with a variety of emotional memories