Donald Kay Marshall, 85, a resident of Warren and a former resident of Markle, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Parkview Huntington Hospital.

He attended Liberty Center High School. Don served his country in the U.S. Army. He served on the Markle Fire Department and the Markle Police Department for several years.

He worked at Agrarian Grain in Markle for 43 years. Don was a member of the Bluffton Masonic Lodge and the Fort Wayne Scottish Rite. He loved driving his Gator around town and giving candy to the local kids. He was an avid IU basketball fan. He enjoyed woodworking and in his early years he was known for the personal poems he wrote.

Donald was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Wells County, the son of Isaac and Beulah Carroll Marshall.

He was united in marriage to Delphia Lahr Oct. 6, 1957, in Warren. His wife survives

Additional survivors include a son, Mark (Cindy) Marshall of Huntington; three daughters, Lesa (Rick) Asher of Huntington, Marla (Gary) McWater of Sugarhill, Ga., and Loriann Marshall of Defiance, Ohio; a sister, Roberta (Bill) Myers of Elwood, Ind.; and seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister: Rosemary Cole; two brothers, Jim Marshall and George Marshall; and a great-great-granddaughter, Mayleigh Bennett.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel.

Interment will take place at Markle Cemtery.

Memorial donations can be made out to Ride to Provide or the Markle Fire Department, both in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770

