Home Lifestyle ‘Christmas in July’ event will benefit ‘Wonderland of Lights’ ‘Christmas in July’ event will benefit ‘Wonderland of Lights’ July 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Time to Take a Devotional Break: I Could be Right Lifestyle Amish Cook: Some devotional thoughts on God’s lovingkindness Lifestyle Really. I’m not homeless. More on our kayak journey