STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS, SS:

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2306-MI-000013

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE CHANGE OF NAME

OF LAYNA MAE LANE,

By next friend,

AMANDA MARIE LANE,

Petitioner

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR CHANGE

OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that LAYNA MAE LANE has filed her Verified Petition for Change of Name on June 2, 2023.

Pursuant to I.C. 34-28-2-1 et seq., notice is hereby given that this Petition is set for hearing before the Wells Circuit Court on AUGUST 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

All interested persons may file objections to said Petition and Petition may appear at the time noted above and respond relative to the contents of the Petition.

DATED: June 9, 2023

Beth Davis

Clerk of Courts

Veronica R. Nicholson,

Atty No. 35852-02

Kiley, Harker & Certain

Attorney for Petitioner

300 West Third Street,

Marion, IN 46952

(765) 664-9041

nb 6/16, 6/23, 6/30

hspaxlp