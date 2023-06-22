Home News Markle Town Council discuss chicken ordinance Markle Town Council discuss chicken ordinance June 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 06-22-2023 RSS Sheriff’s office releases a new smartphone app RSS Learning to cheer