Carol M. Taylor, 82, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, June 23, 2023, at her residence.

Carol was born in Andrews on Aug. 16, 1940, to Homer Edward James Garrison and Hilda Mae (Ditton) Garrison. She married Randolph C. Taylor in Andrews on June 1, 1958. He preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 1995.

Carol graduated from Andrews High School in 1958 and worked at several local businesses in Bluffton, including Kmart and Peyton’s Northern. However, her primary occupation was being a homemaker and raising her seven children. She attended Blackhawk Ministries in Fort Wayne and enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. She also loved family get-togethers and animals, especially her two dogs, Bella and Bentley.

Survivors include two sons, Randy (Evonne) Taylor of Albion, and Rod (Brenda) Taylor of Fort Wayne; three daughters, Elizabeth (Rodd) Freeman of Garrett, Mary (Norm) Fogwell of Bluffton, and Tammy Mink of Fort Wayne; a sister, Sharon Fawley of Wabash; along with 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren (and one on the way).

In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by a son, Anthony W. Taylor; a daughter, Carol Ann Taylor; her stepfather, Herschel Hethcote; three brothers, Richard, James, and Ronald Garrison; a sister, Shirley Keefer; and one grandchild.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 25, 2023, from noon until 4:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Monday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Chaplain Denise Schwaberow will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wells County Animal Shelter, payable to “Friends of the Shelter”.

