Home State & National News State gas tax hike set following GOP extending annual jump State gas tax hike set following GOP extending annual jump May 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Holcomb signs bill targeting LGBTQ students State & National News Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition State & National News Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy