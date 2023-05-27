Joyce Darlene Seiffertt, 77, walked graciously into the arms of her Lord and Savior, May 24, 2023, with her daughter by her side. Although she will be greatly missed, her family is at peace knowing she’s with her husband, Ken, dancing in heaven.

Joyce was born in Boonville, Ind., on April 1, 1946, to Melvin H. White and Lillian M. (Sharp) White. She graduated from Boonville High School in 1963 and went on to graduate with her B.A in English from the University of Evansville, where she was in the prestigious honor societies Alpha Lambda Delta and Phi Kappa Phi. She went on to teach English at Southern Wells Junior-Senior High School for 30 years where she enjoyed taking photographs and working with the Yearbook Club.

She married her soulmate, Kenneth Seiffertt, on Aug. 25, 1968, in Boonville, at the Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church. They were able to celebrate 50 wonderful anniversaries together, all while raising children and grandchildren, excelling in their careers and traveling the world together.

Joyce absolutely loved quilting, spending much of her time at different quilt shops, with her quilting group, and attending quilting conventions in Paducah, Ky. She loved flowers of all kinds, enjoyed taking photographs of them, and spent her time gardening every chance she got. Spending time with her grandchildren was also very important to her, going on road trips to Florida, visiting museums and historic sites, and celebrating holidays and birthdays together. She enjoyed attending Eden Church where she was a member for many years, teaching Vacation Bible School, and even going on a mission trip to Guatemala. God put it in her heart to make a difference in young children’s lives.

Life led her to retiring to Davenport, Fla., where she spent her time quilting of course, swimming in the pool, volunteering as an English tutor for children, visiting Disney World, and sharing her love of Christ with her fellow members of Good Samaritan Church in Kissimmee, Fla.

Joyce will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know her, but especially her daughter and devoted caretaker, Christina (Jeff) Singer of Staunton, Ind.; son, David Seiffertt of Greencastle, Ind.; grandchildren, Kenneth Grant (Maria) Seiffertt, Melissa Beckham (boyfriend, Cullen) and Virginia Seiffertt; brother-in-law, the Rev. Gordon (Carolyn) Seiffertt; several nieces and nephews; and her newborn great-grandson, Knox Seiffertt; along with many friends who were like family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her parents, and her brother, Melvin R. White.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Eden Church, 11205 N. Ind. 3 in Muncie. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church. Entombment will follow at the Gardens of Memory, 10703 N. Ind. 3 in Muncie.

The Keplinger Funeral Home in Hartford City has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607

Online condolences may be made to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or the Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook page.