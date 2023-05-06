Home Opinions Here we go again. Property taxes are back in the news. Here we go again. Property taxes are back in the news. May 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Republicans aren’t disappearing — and may even be growing stronger Opinions What else needs a baseball pitch clock? Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Look. Up in the sky. It’s Great Egret.