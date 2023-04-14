Oscar Claire Busch, 92, of Bluffton, shuffled off this mortal coil early in the morning (his favorite time of day) of April 11, 2023.

He was born Aug. 25, 1930, in McClure, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Oscar and Neva (Creager) Busch; his brothers, Bob, Wylie and Victor; and sisters, Marjorie, Mary Ella and Dorothy.

Claire is survived by 13 nieces and nephews, assorted cousins, and dear friends, Sam and Dar Habegger.

Claire was a member of the First Reformed Church in Bluffton. He loved the Cincinnati Reds, antique cars, fire trucks and dogs. A gifted musician, Claire often sang, played the piano, or played his well-worn clarinet at church, weddings, funerals and family gatherings.

He was a graduate of The Ohio State School for the Blind in Columbus, Ohio, where he learned his lifelong trade of piano tuning and restoration. The living room of his home was often filled with a variety of piano actions and keyboards that were his current works in progress.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at noon. Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell will officiate. Interment will follow at Grelton Cemetery, County Rd. 7, Grelton, Ohio (Henry County), with a brief graveside committal service at 3 p.m. on Tuesday April 18, 2023.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, Indiana.

The family requests that friends consider a memorial contribution in Claire’s honor to the Ohio State School for the Blind, 5220 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214.

