Home Opinions Learning a bit of patience from an ‘old dog’ Learning a bit of patience from an ‘old dog’ April 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions There’s a show next weekend that you really ought to see Opinions No one seems to be talking about this. That bothers me. Opinions Artificial Intelligence: An interview with the future