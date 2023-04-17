Anita F. Rogers, 81 of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, April 14, 2023, at her residence with her family at her side.

Anita was born on Jan,. 17, 1942 in Powell County, Ky. to Clay & Fannie (Mae) James. Anita worked at Kitco Company in Bluffton and in the x-ray department of Caylor-Nickel Clinic for 26 years, retiring in 2002. She was active in the Bluffton Women’s Bowling League and bowled on Bill’s Roofing and the Caylor-Nickel Clinic teams.

On May 26, 1970, in Newport, Ky., Anita and Garry D. Rogers were married. He preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2007.

Survivors include her children; Teresa A. (Mark) Shidler of Warren, Charlie (Sherry) Sparks of Charlotte, S.C., Gary (Debra) Sparks of Irvin, Ky., Dennis (Tina) Sparks of Winchester, Ky. and Cathy (Daniel) Morse of Bluffton. She was a loving grandma to 21 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Garry; a son and daughter-in-law, William D. “Will” & Paula Rogers; a great-granddaughter Makenna Rogers; a brother, Vencen James; and a young sister, Zeta May James.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral services will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the funeral home, with Tony Garton officiating.

Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Anita’s memory to the COPD Foundation

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.