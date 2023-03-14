Home News Kefer will talk about heart health for Ossian Rotary Kefer will talk about heart health for Ossian Rotary March 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News BHMSD settles JUUL lawsuit News Police Notebook: 03-14-2023 RSS Decisions to be made on new fire territory proposal