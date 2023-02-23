Home Lifestyle The Amish Cook: Time for family, pets, prayer, and a pretty good... The Amish Cook: Time for family, pets, prayer, and a pretty good casserole February 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Ouabache to host master naturalist classes Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Another shooting. More sadness. When will it end? Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: Persecution Still Lives Part 2