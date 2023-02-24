NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriffs Sale File Number 90-23-0003-SS

Sale Date & Time of Sale 4/12/2023 at 1:00 pm

Cause Number 90D01-2209-MF-000034

Judgment to be Satisfied $105,608.59

Plaintiff Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Defendant LINDA S. PARKER; ET AL

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 1:00 pm of said day as listed above, at Courthouse, 102 W. Market St., 1st Fl., Bluffton, IN 46714 the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

A part of Out Lot Number 5 in the Original Plat of the town of Ossian, Wells County, Indiana, bounded as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of said Lot Number 5; thence west 50 feet; thence south 150 feet; thence east 50 feet; thence north 150 feet to the place of beginning. Also described as follows: Part of Out Lot Number 5 in the Original Plat of the town of Ossian, Wells County, Indiana, bounded and described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of said Lot Number 5; thence west 78 feet Recorded 50 feet; thence south 150 feet; thence east 78 feet Recorded 50 feet; thence north 150 feet to the place of beginning.

Commonly known as: 301 West Lafever Street, Ossian, IN 46777

State Parcel Number: 90-02-16-519-049.000-009

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday,

Sheriff of Wells County

Township JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

Common Street Address 301 West Lafever Street, Ossian, IN 46777

Parcel Number Property Tax ID: 90-02-16-519-049.000-009

Law Firm Codilis Law, LLC

Contact Number (219) 736-5579

Contact Email sales@codilis.com

Atty File Number 15-22-01283

The Sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

PLEASE SERVE:

Linda S. Parker

301 West Lafever Street

Ossian, IN 46777

PERSONAL or COPY

