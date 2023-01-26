CERTIFICATION

State of Indiana

SS:

Wells County

I, Bruce Herr, Trustee of JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Wells County, Indiana, do solemnly affirm under the penalty of perjury that the preceding report contains the information required by Indiana code 36-6-4-13, and is, true and correct; that the amounts with which I am charged in this report are all of the amounts received by me; and that the various items of expenditures credited have been fully paid in the amounts stated; that such payments were made without express or implied agreement that any portion thereof shall be retained by or repaid to me or to any other person. A complete abstract that contains the statements required under Indiana Code 36-6-4-13(a)(5) and (a)(6) is available for inspection in the county auditor’s office.

I further affirm that a complete and detailed annual report, together with all accompanying vouchers showing the names of persons having been paid money by the township, have been filed as required by law in the office of the County Auditor, and that copies of such annual report are in custody of the Township Board and the State Board of Accounts. Said report is subject to inspection by any taxpayer of the township.

Bruce A. Herr

JACKSON TOWNSHIP Trustee

Telephone: 765-348-9160

This report was received, accepted, and approved by the Township Board at its annual meeting, this 24th day of January, 2023.

Jackson Township Board

Benjamin M. Morton

Bruce Leas

Gregg Vanover

