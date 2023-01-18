NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF

ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the Taxpayers of the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, that the Common Council of said City will, at the Council Chambers, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, meet on the 7th day of February, 2023 at 6:00 o’clock P.M., to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the 2022 budget.

CEDIT Fund $490,273.00

APPROPRIATE TO:

CEDIT Budget

1176.000.443.060 N. Main Extension $118,658.00

1176.000.443.070 Parlor Bluff street revisions $87,815.00

1176.000.431.010 Engineering MS4 $50,000.00

1176.000.431.020 Engineering Water $66,000.00

1176.000.431.030 Fire Study $17,800.00

1176.000.436.010 Repairs P/F HVAC $150,000.00

$490,273.00

Taxpayers appearing at said meeting shall have the right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be automatically referred to the Department of Local Government Finance. The Department will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Tamara D. Runyon, IAMC, MMC, ACPFA, CMO

City Clerk Treasurer

