Home Opinions Humor helps, even in the darkest times Humor helps, even in the darkest times January 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Celebrating the New Year outdoors in Arizona Opinions Remote work is Indiana’s biggest opportunity and risk Opinions The property tax puzzle is back in the news