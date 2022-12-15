Home Opinions The bulls in the china shop The bulls in the china shop December 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Angelkeep: A Ho, Ho, Ho, welcome to a jolly old Red Sports It’s time for Major League Baseball to have a salary cap Opinions Vampire or night owl? A preschooler’s perspective.