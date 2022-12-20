Home News Friends Who Care concert and auction will be held Jan. 7 Friends Who Care concert and auction will be held Jan. 7 December 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 12-20-2022 News Wells Court Docket: 12-20-2022 RSS Zanesville’s ‘Living Lights’