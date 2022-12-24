Home News Destination Recreation Destination Recreation December 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS So how does Santa Claus do what he does? RSS Closures listed for Christmas holiday RSS Outgoing officer’s benefits vexes Ossian council members