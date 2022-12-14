Home News Board of Public Works discusses water damage to Bluffton’s City Gym and... Board of Public Works discusses water damage to Bluffton’s City Gym and opioid settlement money December 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 12-14-2022 News Wells Court Docket: 12-14-2022 News Bluffton-Harrison district implements new tech in increased communications