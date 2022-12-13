Home News Area Things to See and Do: 12-13-2022 Area Things to See and Do: 12-13-2022 December 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Bluffton’s Above & Beyond Vehicle Reconditioning moves location to Commerce Drive News Firefighters, car club members aid kids News Christmas Eve community, church events to be listed