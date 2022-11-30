Home Opinions The process of letting go, step by step The process of letting go, step by step November 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Thankful for new and old technology this holiday season Opinions Christmas music is often great music, but not always Opinions Embellishing on my thanks of being thankful