Home Sports Norwell nets four on the all-Northeast 8 award list Norwell nets four on the all-Northeast 8 award list November 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Drew Pressler signs off to play baseball at Manchester Sports High School Calendar: 11-12-2022 Sports Bishop Luers ends the Tigers historic season in the regional final