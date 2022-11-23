Home Lifestyle Insights: Frugal options for Thanksgiving dinner Insights: Frugal options for Thanksgiving dinner November 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: She (gratefully) made a list and she checked it twice Lifestyle 1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN: 11-22-2022 News 1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN: 11-21-2022