Home Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: He can’t find a good picture, and he knows... Here’s the Thing: He can’t find a good picture, and he knows why November 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Worthy to be unworthy Lifestyle The Amish Cook: Celebrating the glories of winter, for the time being Lifestyle 1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN: 11-25-2022