Home Opinions Giving thanks for those 59 Thanksgivings Giving thanks for those 59 Thanksgivings November 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Indiana legislative study committees are study in pointlessness (and aren’t free) Opinions What we’ll get for Christmas is a big old dose of stress Opinions Mike Pence: A man of integrity