Home Opinions Comments on Congress: More than ever, candidates’ skills matter Comments on Congress: More than ever, candidates’ skills matter October 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Online gambling is the next frontier for Indiana Opinions Hey Congress, stop messing with my clocks Opinions We have good qualities, but are we a ‘suburb’?