Marsha M. Koons, 73, of Ossian, Indiana passed away Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on December 6, 1948, in Huntington, Indiana to the late Hilden Swihart and the late Doris (Treblet) Swihart. Marsha was united in marriage to James Koons on August 22, 1975.

Marsha attended Community Bible Methodist Church in Gas City, Indiana. She taught at Victory Bible School in Decatur for several years. Additionally, she was employed at Chalet Village in Berne. Marsha enjoyed cooking and baking.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years James Koons of Ossian; sister, Carol (Eugene) Reiber of Eaton Rapids, Mich.; brother, Dr. Tim (Betty) Swihart of Fort Wayne; brother, Randy (Susan) Swihart of Lewisville, Texas; sister, Sherri (Kenneth) Kline of Mitchell, S.D.; brother-in-law, Jeffery (Sondra) Koons of Berne; sister-in-law, Jeralynn (Stanley) Reiber of Minneola, Fla.; sister-in-law, Jolene Letanoksy of Sheffield Lake, Ohio; brother-in-law, Jason (Lisa) Koons of Huntington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne with Pastor Michael Johnson officiating. Inurnment will take place at M.R.E. Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

Preferred memorials can be made to Bible Methodist Missions.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana