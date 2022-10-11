Homer T. “Zeke” Betz, 89, of Frankton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness. He was born in Bluffton, Aug. 12, 1933, to the late George and Annabell (Leach) Betz. On Aug. 11, 1957, he married Phyllis (Walmsley) Betz and they shared 55 years of marriage together before her passing on April 24, 2013.

Homer proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korea War. Homer was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed fishing and will always be remembered by carrying a cup of coffee. More than anything, he especially loved spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by all.

Homer is survived by five sons, Roy (Leisa) Betz of Frankton, Randy (Kathy) Betz of Indianapolis, Ronny (Debra) Betz of Frankton, Robby (Lisa) Betz of Alexandria, and Richard Betz of Alexandria; three daughters, Ranae (Delmar) Crihfield of Lake Jackson, Texas, Ronda (Martin) Saubert of Frankton, and Rachel (Troy Bogard) Betz of Frankton; 22 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Esther Clements of Speedway, Laura Zent of Huntington, Wilma O’Hern of Hartford City, Sue Johnson and Linda Stinson both of Bluffton; three brothers, Joe Betz of Decatur, James Betz of Poneto, and Robert Betz of Noblesville; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Homer was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Betz; three sisters, Blanch Willette, Helen Gentis and Mary Ann Betz; two brothers, Ed and Fredrick Betz.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the K of P & I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Frankton, with his son Richard Betz officiating. Military graveside services will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements are being handled by the Dunnichay Funeral Home, Eldwood, Ind. Online condolences may be sent at dunnichayfuneralhome.com