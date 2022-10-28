Home RSS Donations aid Elks Club with scholarship golf tourney Donations aid Elks Club with scholarship golf tourney October 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News There’s a new doctor at Markle Medical Center News Police Notebook: 10-28-2022 News Wells Court Docket: 10-28-2022