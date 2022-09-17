NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2209-EU-000047

Notice is hereby given that CYNTHIA L. DUNWIDDIE, CHRIS A. DUNWIDDIE, and CATHLEEN S. LEPLEY were on the 13th day of September, 2022, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of BETTY LOU DUNWIDDIE, deceased, who died on the 24th day of July, 2022, and were authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 13th day of September, 2022.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Michelle L. Adler

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 31367-53

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

nb 9/17, 9/24

hspaxlp