Home News Police Notebook: 09-30-2022 Police Notebook: 09-30-2022 September 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Meeting reviews options for new trail along Ind. 124 RSS Artists to welcome community for 2022 Artist Tour, Saturday RSS ProFed celebrates grand opening